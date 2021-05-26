American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 491,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $43,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,717. The company has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

