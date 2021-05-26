American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $27,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.58. 3,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.75.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,222 shares of company stock worth $15,497,673. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.