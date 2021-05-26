American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE ACC opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.