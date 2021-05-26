American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.
NYSE ACC opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
