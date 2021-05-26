American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after KeyCorp upgraded the stock from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp now has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 21,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 295,838 shares.The stock last traded at $35.58 and had previously closed at $35.74.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $705,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,872 shares of company stock worth $3,313,579 over the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 530,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,089,000 after purchasing an additional 567,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

