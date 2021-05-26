American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.50 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 95,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.