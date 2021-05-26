American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617,158 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 62,156 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group comprises about 0.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $38,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 1,437,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,826,156. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

