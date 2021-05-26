Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.710-4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.21 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.140-1.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

