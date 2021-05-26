Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,047 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amcor were worth $28,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after purchasing an additional 254,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,478,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after acquiring an additional 510,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

