Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Commerce Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Commerce Bank raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $342,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,259.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,315.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,207.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

