Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $64.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock worth $2,048,967. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.76. 4,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.