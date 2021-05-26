Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,861 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,219 shares of company stock worth $642,676. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.67. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.