Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Arcimoto worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth $3,167,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUV opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUV. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

