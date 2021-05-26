Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Zymeworks worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979 over the last three months. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

