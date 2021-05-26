Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 166,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

AMTX opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

