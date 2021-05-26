Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $170.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.59 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.