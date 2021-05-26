Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,268 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Insiders sold 18,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $333.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.81. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.