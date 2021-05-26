Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 75.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,642,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $20.91 on Wednesday, reaching $2,383.78. 25,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,578. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,291.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,993.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

