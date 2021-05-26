Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $24.31 on Wednesday, hitting $2,387.18. 41,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,578. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,291.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,993.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

