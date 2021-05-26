AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the April 29th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AFB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

