Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $56,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $501,539,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after acquiring an additional 423,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 355,966 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $261.59 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

