Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 69,416 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 69,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $62,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of -78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

