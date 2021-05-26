Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,204 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,225,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.98% of REV Group worth $61,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

