Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,172 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $59,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 122,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.94.

NYSE GD opened at $188.91 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

