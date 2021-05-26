Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 9,589 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $64,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,240.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,158.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,155.05. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $685.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a PE ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

