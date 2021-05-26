Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290,246 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $54,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $215,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,886 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DD opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

