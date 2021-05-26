Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $51,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $204.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

