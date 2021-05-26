Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $57.33 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,115 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $57,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

