Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications worth $58,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $321.28 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

