Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 23,499 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Microchip Technology worth $64,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $359,336,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,747 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.22.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

