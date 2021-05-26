Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 145,541 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 985,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $60,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

