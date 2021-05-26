Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Up to $5.85

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.05. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 1,170 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $750.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

