ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$96.50 million.

NASDAQ ALJJ opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. ALJ Regional has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.