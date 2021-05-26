Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,173 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.38 and its 200-day moving average is $205.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

