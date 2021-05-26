Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

ZTS stock opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.14 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.