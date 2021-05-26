Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 54,976 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of PBA opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

