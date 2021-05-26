Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 25,200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

