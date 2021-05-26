Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Gartner worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock opened at $233.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.36 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.