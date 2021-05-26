Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 988,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,881,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCX. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CCX opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

