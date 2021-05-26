Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

ALB opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $70.51 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.03 and its 200-day moving average is $152.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

