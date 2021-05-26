Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,938 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

