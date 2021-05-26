Airbloc (ABL) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $11.43 million and $165,601.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00078992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00019070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.81 or 0.00964270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.22 or 0.09855033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00091296 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

