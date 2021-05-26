Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 141.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

