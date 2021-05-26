Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Agree Realty has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 141.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.
Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44.
In other news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
