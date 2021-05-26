Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Holdings Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,634,000 after buying an additional 79,058 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 366,326 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AGYS. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

