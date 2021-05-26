Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

NYSE A traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.44. The company had a trading volume of 62,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average of $123.54. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.49.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

