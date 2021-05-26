AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of MITT opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 23.91 and a quick ratio of 23.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

