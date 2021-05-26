Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

ARPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO remained flat at $$1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,310,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.72. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

