Aeron (ARNX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $124,487.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $708,056.51 and approximately $124,487.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00081375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.12 or 0.00972819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.10 or 0.09974248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00091734 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

