Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 49 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.04. 187,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,973,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $442.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.41. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

