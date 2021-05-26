Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.90.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $19.20 on Wednesday, reaching $623.89. The company had a trading volume of 867,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,318,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $669.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.88. The firm has a market cap of $601.01 billion, a PE ratio of 620.33, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

