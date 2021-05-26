Advisory Alpha LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 206,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 158,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,394. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

